Armed robber is subject of West Augustine manhunt

St Augustine Police informed Historic City News local reporters that an incident that happened Wednesday morning has led to a manhunt for the person who robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint.

Detective Michal Ochkie arrived at the scene of the robbery near the intersection of Davis Street and Lewis Boulevard in West Augustine and interviewed the victim shortly before 9:30 a.m. October 11th.

The woman recalled for police that a black man approached her while she was walking. She reported that he displayed a handgun and demanded her belongings.

When the victim refused, the robber grabbed the purse off her left shoulder. He ran to a black-colored vehicle that was parked on Lewis Boulevard and made good his escape.

What we know at this time:

Police are searching for a 20-25-year-old black man, about 5’8” to 5’10” tall who was last seen wearing a red-and-white striped polo style shirt.

The man’s head was covered with an unknown colored shirt, concealing his identity.

The vehicle in which he escaped is described as a newer model, black, 4-door sedan.

The victim described the handgun as a black, semi-automatic pistol.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information concerning this crime you are asked to contact Detective Ochkie at the Police Department by calling 904.825.4385. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

