Arrest comes in local capital sexual battery case

October 6, 2017 Public Safety

Assistant Chief of Police, Anthony Cuthbert, reported to Historic City News this morning that officers were able to make an arrest yesterday evening in a capital sexual battery case that was first reported to the department on September 20, 2017.

Although this crime occurred ten-days earlier, on September 10th, there was a delay in the reporting because of the pre-teenaged victim and the arrival of Hurricane Irma, according to Chief Cuthbert.

Detectives moved quickly to complete a thorough investigation at which time they walked through the paperwork necessary to obtain an arrest warrant naming 29-year-old Reginald Wayne Williams, who resides at 887 W 3rd Street in St Augustine, as the assailant.

Warrant in hand, on October 5nd at approximately 5:00 p.m., investigators arrived at the residence and placed Williams under arrest for sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12-years-old. If convicted, Williams faces a minimum mandatory sentence of life-in-prison.

At Williams first appearance hearing this morning, bail was established. He remains in custody now in lieu of $500,000 bond.

