Arrest comes in Monday and Tuesday night robberies

St Augustine police reported to Historic City News the July 4th arrest of a man they say committed two armed robberies in downtown St Augustine during the past two days.

At about 7:15 p.m. last night, a bicycle officer aiding in the investigation of a home invasion robbery in the Washington Street area, spotted two men matching the description of the robber. He approached and detained the men until other officers arrived, taking them both to the police department for questioning.

One of the men, 33-year-old Christopher Sharod Washington who resides at 724 West 6th Street in St Augustine, was identified by the victim of the home invasion. On further investigation, police were also able to obtain a positive identification of Washington by the victim of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of St. George Street and Hypolita Street the night before, on July 3, 2017.

Washington was taken into custody and charges with robbery with a firearm, a first-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, and home invasion robbery with a firearm, a first-degree felony. The second person questioned was released.

Bond was set at $50,000 for each offense. Washington remains in custody this afternoon in lieu of $150,000 bond.

