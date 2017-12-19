Arrest made for cyberstalking and publishing explicit photos

The Historic City News crime desk received word that a Jacksonville man violated a protection order Sunday; he was arrested and taken to jail where he was held overnight until a bond hearing yesterday morning.

The soon-to-be 45-year-old Cory Robert Adkins, who resides in the 4200 block of Highwood Drive in Jacksonville, returned to a residence in St Johns County where he knew he was under court order to stay clear.

The victim told Adkins that he was there in violation of the “no contact” order and that she was calling the police. Around lunchtime on Friday, deputy Jeremy Goldman was called to the protected residence in the 1300 block of Chelsey Circle in Eagle Point.

Adkins was arrested and charged with willful and malicious sexual cyber-harassment as well as two-counts of publishing an explicit image of a person to a website without consent.

Bond was set at $1,500 on the cyber-harassment charge and $1,000 on each of the two publishing explicit images charges. Adkins arranged for the $3,500 total bail and was released from custody yesterday. The next hearing begins February 15th at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Charles Tinlin.

