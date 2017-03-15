Arrest made in sexual battery investigation

Flagler County deputies have made an arrest in connection with their investigation of a 51-year-old Palm Coast man, accused of committing sexual battery against a 16-year-old victim.

Gerald Donald Medders was charged with three counts of sexual battery against a person over age 12. He was taken into custody at his residence located at 6 Zeda Place shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Medders is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The victim, who is 16, told detectives that the incidents occurred over the last three months. The investigation is continuing. More details will be released when they become available.

