Arrested prosecuting attorney suspended until further order

The Florida Bar, the state’s guardian for the integrity of the legal profession, reported to Historic City News that in recent court orders the Florida Supreme Court disciplined six attorneys including one former prosecutor who maintained an office in St Augustine.

Former 8th Circuit prosecuting attorney, 44-year-old Christopher William Adamec, who was admitted to practice in 2003, was arrested Friday August 11th and charged with felony larceny and fraud for allegedly stealing $54,000 from an automobile wreck victim. He was released from jail less than two-hours later after posting a $20,000 appearance bond.

According to the petition for emergency suspension, Adamec appeared to be causing great public harm. A Bar investigation indicated that Adamec created false invoices of vendors and converted settlement funds for his own personal use. (Case No. SC17-1199).

In a prior matter, Adamec is still awaiting a jury trial in St. Johns County Circuit Court, in a pending March 2017 civil fraud and malpractice complaint. He is accused of charging a local woman’s father about $235,000 to represent her in an uncontested divorce action and in obtaining a domestic violence injunction, while charging phantom expenses and unearned fees.

Adamec resides at 1822 W. Cobblestone Lane in World Golf Village. According to The Bar, he is suspended “until further order of the court” effective July 28th.

As an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation are charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the 104,000-plus members of The Florida Bar.

