Arts and Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Nights of Lights

St. Augustine’s annual Nights of Lights glows with holiday magic – from the ground to the rooftops. Selected by National Geographic in 2011 and 2012 as one of the 10 best holiday lighting displays in the world, St. Augustine’s Night of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s oldest city. Tracing its origins to the Spanish tradition of displaying a white candle in the window during the Christmas holidays, the spectacular lighting reflects the city’s 451-year history and illuminates the beautiful setting for lasting holiday memories For more information on Nights of Lights and for a list of special tours visit www.NightsofLights.com

Historic City News readers are invited to enjoy these free and minimal cost activities going on this week in St Johns County.

Tuesday – Sunday, January 10 – 15

2017 Black, White & Shades of Gray Exhibition

The St. Augustine Art Association presents the Black, White & Shades of Gray exhibition. Back by popular demand, this juried exhibit is bold and sophisticated, featuring 2D & 3D colorless works of art of any subject or medium. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Wednesday, January 11

Light the Way, Walk with Me

This social awareness walk takes place on Human Trafficking Awareness Day in four counties. In St. Johns County, the event begins at 5 p.m. at the base of the Bridge of Lions, across from the Plaza de la Constitución. 800- 962-2873 www.facebook.com/freedom7taskforce

Thursday, January 12

Flagler College Writers-in-Residence Series – Polly Buckingham

Author Polly Buckingham will read from her award-winning book titled The Expense of a View, which explores memory, loss and sadness.The free event will take place in the Flagler Room at Flagler College at 7 p.m. 74 King St., St. Augustine 904-819-6339 www.flagler.edu

Evenings at Whitney – Why are the Matanzas Inlet and adjacent coastline so dynamic?

Dr. Maitane Olabarrieta, assistant professor at the University of Florida Civil & Coastal Engineering Department, will talk about the changes in the inlet and coastline after Hurricane Matthew. The lecture series is free and open to the public. Registration or reservations are not necessary. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. 9505 Oceanshore Blvd., St. Augustine 904-461-4000 www.whitney.ufl.edu

Thursday – Saturday, January 12 – 14

Celebrate Art 2017 Exhibition

This is a juried artist member exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Fiber and Fire Exhibition

This exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach features kaleidoscopic watercolor works by Sandy Harrington and a collection of felted and woven, wool and silk tapestries by Amy Dove. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach

904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Friday and Sunday, January 13 & 14

Pastures and Parking Lots: Outtakes and Other Rarities, 2003-2016 Exhibition

This exhibition’s artwork by Los Angeles-based artist Jake Longstreth will be on display at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum through February 25. The inspiration for the artwork is from Southern California’s video stores, fast casual dining establishments, big box retailers and parking lots. On Friday, there will be a presentation by Longstreth at 4 p.m. in the Ringhaver Student Center. A reception will follow at the museum from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition, presentation and reception are free and open to the public. The museum’s hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m. 48 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-826-8530 www.flagler.edu/crispellert

Saturday, January 14

Second Saturday – Family Seining at the GTM Research Reserve

Join GTM Research Reserve docents from 8:30-10:30 a.m. to learn how to pull a seine net collecting species of fish, crabs and more. Learn about the animals and their roles in the habitat. Waders and boots will be provided. The program is included with regular admission to the reserve and takes place in the Environmental Education Center. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Second Saturday – Pet Walk Pup Crawl

Explore the timeless streets of St. Augustine and hear tales of the city’s rich history while touring with your beloved pets. This free guided walking tour covers several square blocks of the downtown plaza area. All pets must be on leashes and all city ordinances followed. This is a great way to share quality time with man’s best friend while exploring St. Augustine. This one-hour tour departs at 10 a.m. from Tour Saint Augustine. Reservations required. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.staugcitywalks.com

Colonial Arts & Crafts

At Fort Matanzas National Monument, experience re-enactors demonstrating various 18th century crafts from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. 8635 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-829-6506 www.nps.gov/foma

Comments