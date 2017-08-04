ASA David Smith receives Gene Berry Award

The Florida Prosecution Attorneys Association announced to Historic City News today that longtime Assistant State Attorney David Smith was presented with the Gene Berry Award during their Conference in Bonita Springs on July 31st.

This respected award was presented to Smith by his boss and FPAA President, RJ Larizza. Smith began his career with the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office as an intern in 1975 and was sworn in as an Assistant State Attorney in 1978.

“David has served four administrations over the past 40-years including Stephen Boyles, John Tanner, Steve Alexander and me,” Larizza said as he made the presentation. “I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this award.”

In addition to being an Assistant State Attorney, Smith has held positions of First Assistant State Attorney, Chief of Operations, and Executive Director, the position he currently holds.

In its history, two other former Assistant State Attorneys from the Seventh Judicial Circuit have received this distinguished award; Judge Bryan Feigenbaum in 2008, and Ed Davis in 2015.

Larizza said that Executive Director Smith has served the citizens of the 7th Circuit with honesty, integrity and passion during his career. “He has made Justice a reality for our families, friends and neighbors,” Larizza added.

This award has been presented since 1983 by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association in honor of Assistant State Attorney Eugene Berry who gave his life in service to his profession and community. Berry worked as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He was shot and killed at his home on January 16, 1982 by the wife of a man Berry prosecuted.

Comments