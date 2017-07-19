Attempted splash park abduction reported

Historic City News learned that St Augustine Beach Police are investigating a possible child abduction attempt at the St. Johns County Pier Splash Park.

Although there was no direct report of the incident, police were alerted by comments that appeared on various social media, according to a Monday evening press release.

So far, police have contacted the person who made the original social media post and subsequently spoke with the mother of the child involved.

The woman told police that she was at the splash park with her 2-year-old daughter on July 12th when she was approached by an unknown man who engaged her in conversation.

A short time later, the woman said she heard her daughter yell. When she looked, the mother saw the girl sitting down and the man attempting to pull her up by the arm. The mother yelled at the man and he left the park.

The man was described as a white male, around 50-years-old, about 6′ tall with salt and pepper hair. He was possibly wearing jean shorts but the woman was not sure about his attire.

There have been no other attempted abductions reported to the St Augustine Beach Police. Anyone who sees suspicious activity, or who may know the identity of the man involved in this incident, are asked to report it to law enforcement by calling the St. Augustine Beach Police Department at 904.471.3600. You can also e-mail contact@sabpd.org. For emergencies dial 911.

Comments