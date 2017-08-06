Attend 5-year Capital Improvement Plan discussion

Meredith Breidenstein, Director of Budget and Performance for the City of St Augustine, has invited all Historic City News readers to attend a special meeting of the St. Augustine City Commission on Thursday, August 10th starting at 2:00 p.m. for its discussion of the city’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan.

The meeting’s topic is the city’s plans for capital improvements for the years 2018-2022.

“If you’ve ever wondered what’s planned to improve our water, sewer, storm water and streets, plan to come to this important discussion,” said St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver. “This is your chance to let us know what is important to you.”

The meeting, open to the public, will be held in the Alcazar Room, located on the ground floor of City Hall, 75 King Street. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be available for live on-line viewing at CityStAugTV.com.

Follow this link to view the 2018 Capital Improvement Plan Discussion book.

The commission will consider the full FY-2018 budget in meetings scheduled for Thursday, August 24th and Friday, August 25th.

