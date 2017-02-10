Audi RS3 Sportback is the worst kind of tease – Roadshow

When Audi debuted the RS3 sport sedan at the Paris Motor Show and promised it would come to the US, people went nuts. Now, another variant has surfaced, but there’s a pretty good chance we’ll never see it stateside.

Audi’s RS3 Sportback is basically the same as the RS3 sedan, just with a hatchback slapped on the rear end. It packs the same 400-horsepower, 2.5-liter I5, which delivers the RS3 Sportback to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds. The car is limited to 155 mph, but a simple option can bump that up to 174 mph.

Audi

It’s a handsome hatch, with gargantuan exhaust tips that nestle nicely within the integrated rear diffuser. Compared with the A3 Sportback, the RS3’s front axle track is 0.8 inches wider, and it’s 1.0 inch lower to the ground. Its 12.2-inch brake discs dominate the empty space inside its wheels, and carbon-ceramic stoppers are optional for the track rats out there.

It might be a sports car, but it’s still an Audi, so the interior is still pretty posh. Its sport seats are covered in black Nappa leather, with even more bolstering available thanks to optional RS sport seats. Virtual cockpit replaces the gauge cluster with a configurable screen, with a special RS screen that displays torque output, g-forces and tire pressure.

If you want to stay connected, opt for the 4G LTE modem, which allows you to access Audi’s online content, including navigation with Google Street View and fuel price information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come along for the ride, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot with support for multiple devices simultaneously.

Order books open for the RS3 Sportback in Europe this April. It will run you €54,600 ($58,064, directly converted), which is actually €1,300 ($1,382) less than the sedan. More storage space for less money? Sure, why the hell not!

Audi RS3 Sportback: Yet another piece of hot-hatch forbidden fruit

Comments