Author Alex Newman guest of local Tea Party

An unexpected turn of events led the planned speaker for Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to be called away to attend to family in south Florida. Historic City News was informed that Mr. Morrow will be rescheduled later.

Chairman Lance Thate reported to local news sources that American journalist and author, Alex Newman, who writes about economics, finance, business, and politics for diverse publications, has generously agreed to step in.

The meeting will convene at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Village Inn, located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

Newman, who represents the John Birch Society, will address members and guests on a multitude of issues we are facing today. He was a well-received guest speaker last year when he spoke about The War on America, and his recent book “Crimes of the Educators”.

A question and answer period is planned after the presentation, time permitting. Thate promises a very informative evening. There is no admission charge to attend, however, seating will be limited and readers are encouraged to arrive early.

More information is available about the Saint Augustine Tea Party on their website.

