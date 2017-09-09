Avaya Offers Free Emergency Communications

Historic City News was informed today that whether your agency is a customer of AVAYA, or not — Avaya is offering complimentary technology support, including additional licenses and telecommunications assistance, as Florida prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Harvey had devastating effects in Louisiana, and Texas. Hurricane Irma could have devastating effects across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Continued communications are essential to all organizations but many companies and their employees have had their telephone service interrupted or cannot come to the office to work.

“Our team lives here in Florida and we want to do our part to help with the recovery efforts to get our state back up and running,” Kevin Doyle, a company representative, told Historic City News. “Avaya and Zang would like to help by offering both Zang Spaces and Zang Office free for 90 days to affected individuals and companies. All residents and businesses in the affected area are eligible.”

What do you get?

Zang Office is a complete cloud-based phone service that’s reliable, including features such as voicemail, call holding, transfer and forward, pickup, park, caller ID, fax, do not disturb, extension dialing and many more. With included softphones for computers or mobile apps for IOS and Android your employees can communicate with each other or their customers from any location on any device.

Zang Spaces, your virtual conference room in the cloud that seamlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one app you can access anywhere. Your employees can use it to hold staff meetings and meet with customers on their laptop, tablet or phone.

What’s it going to cost?

Nothing at all for 90 days. There is no commitment, and you can cancel any time before the end of 90 days.

How do I get it? – Visit http://zang.io/

Scroll down for offer details and instructions on how to download and configure.

“When tragic events like this occur, Avaya and Zang want you to know we are committed to your business and we are here to help,” Doyle said.

