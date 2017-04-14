Avoid I-95 south of SR-207 near SR-206 due to crash

Historic City News was informed that all southbound lanes of I-95 south of SR-207 are closed due to a major collision involving two semi-trailers and hazardous materials cleanup.

Reports from the scene indicate that a passenger vehicle is also involved in the crash, however there are presently no reports of injuries. Traffic will be diverted for “a long time” due to the scale of the investigation and cleanup.

St Johns County Fire Rescue is on the scene at mile-marker 308 in the southbound lanes. The location is between SR-207 and SR-206, closer to SR-206.

Avoid I-95 south in that area, use SR-13, US-1, or SR-A1A as alternatives in St Johns County. Use caution and patience if you are in the area. Officials are urging drivers who use this route for the morning commute to look for an alternative.

