Bailey Group recognized as one of area’s healthiest companies

First Coast Worksite Wellness Council and the Mayor’s Council on Fitness & Well-Being has informed local Historic City News business reporters that the Bailey Group in St Augustine has been named a 3-time Gold Level Award winner for being one of 2017’s healthiest companies.

In order to earn the Gold-Level Award, The Bailey Group demonstrated that they have a well-rounded and sustainable workplace wellness program that is a strategic and integral part of the business.

“This is our third year earning this award level and we are overly grateful for our leadership team’s continued support of wellness,” said Jaime Sanders, Director of Health Promotion at The Bailey Group. “We have successfully built a culture of health within our organization by offering daily wellness walks, annual onsite screenings with health coaching, monthly fitness center reimbursements, and offer various other wellness initiatives that motivate our staff towards healthy behaviors.”

The Bailey Group’s Health Promotion Department, made up of Jaime Sanders, Hanna Chester, Bailey Mullin, Savannah Tinlin, and Gabrielle Lobban accepted the award at a ceremony held on May 10, 2017 at the University of North Florida.

First Coast Worksite Wellness Council is an initiative of Healthy Jacksonville 2020. The mission of the council is to improve the health of the First Coast community by sharing resources and providing guidance to the member businesses. This group was charged with impacting community health through the business community and to create a platform for local businesses to be recognized for excellence in worksite wellness.

