Bang & Olufsen’s mid-range headphones luxuriate in lambskin and leather – CNET

If luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen’s premium H9 headphones are beyond your budget then the new, more affordable H4s might be for you.

The over-ear headphones are fully wireless, promising an impressive 19 hours of battery life from a single charge. They’re made from materials including lambskin and aluminium, which will no doubt appeal if you’re the sort of person who looks on in disgust at anyone wearing plastic headphones on the bus.

Not that it’s likely you’ll be taking the bus if you can afford the H4s. They may be more affordable by B&O’s standards, but they’ll still set you back £249 here in the UK or $299 in the US. Australian availability is yet to be announced, but the price roughly converts to AU$410.

