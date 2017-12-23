Beach police make Christmas brighter for furry friends

Last week, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department challenged the community to donate to all the un-adopted pets at the St. Johns County Animal Control Center who will likely be celebrating the holidays alone.

Historic City News learned that K9 KILO and handler Corporal Bruce Cline embarked on this mission after visiting to find approximately 40 dogs and 60 cats that currently call the Pet Center their home.

“Our overall goal is to ensure every animal at the shelter receives at least one treat, toy, or hopefully, both,” Chief Robert Hardwick told reporters. “Through hundreds of donations from our community partnerships, businesses, residents and visitors, we have exceeded any expectations.”

On Christmas Day, Corporal Cline, K9 KILO and Chief Hardwick announced today that they will be delivering an overwhelming amount of food, toys and treats to the Pet Center.

“We want to thank our community and wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” Hardwick said. “We truly live in a special place.”

