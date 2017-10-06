Beaches closed to vehicular traffic through Sunday

St Johns County reported to Historic City News that local beaches will remain closed to vehicular traffic through Sunday, October 8th due to unusually high surf and tides restricting access to driving lanes.

Periodic coastal flooding, full moon high tides, and large waves are projected to create volatile ocean conditions. The beaches remain open to pedestrians, but visitors are urged to exercise extreme caution as hazardous ocean conditions are not recommended for swimming or recreational activities.

“Beach Services will reinstate vehicular access as soon as conditions allow,” a spokesperson for Beach Management told local reporters. “Please download the Reach the Beach mobile app for daily beach driving updates.”

You can also follow St. Johns County Beaches on Facebook (www.facebook.com/SJCBeaches) or Twitter (www.twitter.com/SJCBeaches).

