Bicyclist airlifted after hit-and-run crash

Charges are pending in a hit-and-run car-vs-bicycle crash that occurred on SR-16 Friday, September 29 about 6:48 a.m., according to a press release received by Historic City News.

A bicyclist, 30-year-old Daten Ashley of St Augustine, was traveling eastbound on SR-16, just west of Four Mile Road when an unknown vehicle, also traveling eastbound, came from behind and struck the rider.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

The bicyclist was airlifted to UF Shands Jacksonville with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

If you know the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle involved in this crime, you can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction by calling CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 866-845-8477 or call *FHP (*347 on your cellular phone).

