Bicyclist crashes and is thrown off bridge to his death

This morning at about 1:21 a.m., Historic City News was informed that a single bicycle rider was thrown from the Mickler-O’Connell Bridge, and died at the scene.

Sergeant David Bazinet reported the bicycle crash today, saying that 49-year-old Glenn Randolph Totemeier of Vero Beach, was traveling eastbound on the left shoulder of SR-312 on the Mickler-O’Connell Bridge.

FHP Homicide Investigator Corporal Steven Coppola determined that the bicyclist crossed the two eastbound travel lanes, entered the right shoulder, and collided into the concrete barrier wall.

As a result of the collision with the wall, the bicyclist was thrown from

the bicycle, and fell over the bridge to the ground below. The bicyclist was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical personnel.

There are no charges pending, however the medical examiner will determine at autopsy if alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

