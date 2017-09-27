Bicyclist transported to hospital in critical condition

Historic City News local reporters were informed that 51-year-old Rodney Val Scheuerman of Great Bend, Kansas was transported to Orange Park Medical Center this afternoon in critical condition following a bicycle crash with a motor vehicle on US-1.

Scheuerman was traveling by bicycle in the southbound travel lanes of US-1 at about 3:16 p.m. this afternoon when he made a left turn to cross all northbound lanes of travel of the divided highway.

According to witnesses, a 2012 Ford Flex, driven by 69-year-old Leonard Wayne Friend of St Augustine, was traveling northbound on US-1 in the outside lane. Friend reportedly struck Scheuerman when he approached the intersection of Island Landing Drive and entered the outside lane.

Scheuerman was flown to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is continuing and no one has been cited at this time.

