Board Implements Change in VCB Leadership

The Board of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau reported to Historic City News that August 25, 2017 will be Richard Goldman’s last day. He has served as President and CEO since Glenn Hastings was reassigned exclusively to the Tourist Development Council by county administration.

The Board is planning to take “a more involved approach”, parting ways with Goldman in marketing St Augustine and St Johns County as a destination.

“Mr. Goldman and the entire VCB team should be commended for the great work they’ve done for our destination the past seven years,” Kathy Catron, Director of Communications, told local reporters. “We thank Mr. Goldman for his valuable contributions to our tourism community.”

While the Board is taking a different direction, the goal of communicating the unique and attractive attributes of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches and the high quality of the visitor’s experience remains.

The VCB team will continue in their assigned roles.

