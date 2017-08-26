Board Reinstates VCB President and CEO Richard Goldman

On last Monday, August 21st, Historic City News reported that the Board of Directors of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau had terminated their relationship with their president and chief executive officer, Richard Goldman. Today, that action has been reversed.

We were originally told that Goldman was terminated effective Friday, August 25, 2017. Instead of being Goldman’s last day, Friday’s news was “the Board is pleased to announce that both parties have agreed to retain the services of Mr. Goldman as CEO”.

A week ago, a spokesman for the Board told us that they were planning to take “a more involved approach”, parting ways with Goldman in marketing St Augustine and St Johns County as a destination.

Today, we have been informed that since that time the Board of Directors and Mr. Goldman were able to re-visit a number of the core issues around the marketing of the destination. He is officially back on the job.

