Boat fire on San Sebastian River sends one to burn unit

Historic City News was informed that at about 8:23 a.m. this morning, firefighters and paramedics from the St Augustine Fire Department, St Johns County Fire Rescue, and first responders from the St Augustine Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, responded to Cat’s Paw Marina located on the San Sebastian River at Nix Boat Yard Road.

A 40-foot boat in the Intracoastal Waterway suffered extensive fire damage and the lone human occupant, who has not been identified, was transported to Flagler Hospital; then flown to UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville for treatment of his injuries.

The boat is reported to be a total loss. The captain of the vessel is expected to recover; however, three cats that were onboard did not survive the fire.

A report from the St Augustine Police Department indicated that the cause of the fire is believed to have been a malfunctioning heat mat.

