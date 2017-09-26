Boatyard employee hospitalized after shooting

An employee of the Oasis Boatyard was transported to Flagler Hospital, and later flown to a Jacksonville hospital, to receive medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury; sustained in what police are calling an “accidental shooting”.

The St. Augustine Police Department reported to Historic City News that officers located the victim, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg, when they arrived at the front gate of the boatyard at 256 Riberia Street.

The victim reported that he cleans the marina restrooms daily. He stated that he placed his 5-shot revolver on a banister in one of the restrooms where he was working. According to his statement, the gun fell off the banister and accidentally discharged one round into his leg.

Police located the revolver where the victim said it would be. Officers took the weapon for safe keeping and placed in their evidence room.

There are no charges pending in this shooting which police believe is accidental.

