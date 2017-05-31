Branson convicted of murder and mutilation sentenced to 50-years

According to then St Augustine Chief of Police, Loran Lueders, 45-year-old artist and resident, Jordie Hudson, was last seen leaving the Giggling Gator on King Street at 2:45 a.m. on April 9, 2016. A year later, the man convicted of her murder is on his way to prison to spend the next 50 years of his life.

During a canvass of the downtown area, investigators determined that Hudson was killed on Cedar Street that night. She was first reported missing by her mother on April 14th. On April 19, 2016, local police informed Historic City News reporters that human remains, believed to be Hudson, had been discovered in the 6000 Block of CR-208.

“This morning John Henry Branson III was sentenced to serve 40-years in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections for the second-degree murder of Jordie Hudson. He was sentenced to serve an additional 10-years in prison for mutilating a deceased person,” St Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox told local reporters. “Branson will serve a total of 50-years in the state prison system on these charges.”

Law enforcement officers began a search of several locations in and around CR-208, after St. Augustine Police developed leads during an interview with Branson and an accomplice, 29-year-old Christeen Janelle-Linn Thomas. Branson, who resided at 6890 CR-208, was charged with the crimes after Hudson’s remains were discovered concealed underground at a nearby residence.

