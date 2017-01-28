By the numbers: Historic Downtown Parking Facility

A spokesman for the City of St Augustine Department of Public Affairs reported to Historic City News that during the month of December, the Historic Downtown Parking Facility welcomed its 3.5 millionth vehicle.

Through December 31, 2016, the grand total of vehicles parked, since the 1,200-vehicle-capacity facility first opened in July 2006, was 3,517,270.

Last year, 414,542 vehicles parked in the facility located adjacent to the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center at 10 South Castillo Drive — an increase of more than 8,500 vehicles over the previous year.

In 2016, December was the facility’s busiest month with 53,920 vehicles parked, followed by March with 46,954, and July with 40,348.

December 2016 accommodated nearly 5,000 more vehicles than December 2015.

