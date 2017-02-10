Can Apple still bring us the next ‘it’ thing in tech? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71) – CNET

February 10, 2017 Syndication

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher

The Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71

Your browser does not support the audio element.

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Next Generation iPhones

Here’s Why Apple’s 10 Anniversary iPhone Will Likely Cost More Than $1000

The 2017 iPhone Could Cost Upwards of $1000

KGI predicts wireless charging for all three new iPhones, iPhone 8 requires higher cost 3D Touch sensor

All Three New 2017 iPhones to Feature Wireless Charging

iPhone 8 Production May Start Earlier Than Usual

New MacBook Pros

New Kaby Lake Based Mac Models…

Microsoft previews Office support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

BeatsX

Delayed BeatsX earphones will finally be available Feb. 10

Microsoft previews Office support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

CALL US: 1-800-616-2638

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Email
Share
+1
Share
Pin
Share

Comments

Sponsor