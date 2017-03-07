In honor of Women’s History Month, the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is inviting Historic City News readers to a special evening event “Castillo by Candlelight: Sisters and Survivors” being held on Saturday, March 18th.

St. Augustine was primarily a military post throughout its long history; however, it could not have survived or thrived without the contributions of the community’s women.

During the program, historically accurate re-enactors will portray women from St. Augustine’s past. Guests will learn about the city’s rich history through these character’s unique stories.

A knowledgeable guide will lead visitors on a tour of the Castillo on tours that last about 40 to 45 minutes. Groups will depart from the ticket booth at 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. Nonrefundable tickets are now available on a first come, first served basis, and can be purchased at the Castillo ticket booth or by calling 904-829-6506 ext. 239 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cost is $10 for adults over 16-years-old and $5 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

Built by the Spanish in St. Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections.

Comments