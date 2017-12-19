Ceremony to honor Carrie Johnson – Voice of Lincolnville

Tuesday evening, December 19th, Historic City News readers are invited to the Plaza de la Constitucion to attend a special surprise ceremony honoring “Miss Carrie” Johnson hosted by St Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox.

For many years Carrie Johnson, led the chorus in the Lincolnville annual Community Christmas Caroling event; earning her the title, “The Voice of Lincolnville”. The carolers showed their support to our elders as they went Christmas Caroling at St. Joseph’s Convent, the Buckingham-Smith Assisted Living Center, and Samantha Wilson Bayview Senior Center.

“Unbeknownst to her, while the Christmas carolers are circling the Plaza, the trolley will come to a stop. Our agency and her family will receive her for this historic moment,” Chief Fox told local reporters. “I hope you’ll come show your gratitude for all her years of service to our community.”

Miss Carrie became a local icon who navigated the downtown streets; riding her tricycle every morning and offering a bellowing “Hello! What a beautiful day!” to everyone she’d pass, even those she’d never met.

Although she can no longer live in her Lincolnville home on her own, Carrie is still living in St. Augustine with her daughter, June.

What: Surprise Ceremony for Miss Carrie

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Where: The Gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitucion

Time: 7:00 p.m.

