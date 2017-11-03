Chamber honors Cecile Nusbaum as Member of the Year

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce has awarded several members of St. Johns County’s business elite for their participation in strengthening the local business community, according to an announcement received by Historic City News from president and chief executive officer, Isabelle Rodriguez.

Cecile Browning-Nusbaum, of Old City Web Services, was recognized as the Chamber Member of the year after her work in the wake of hurricanes Matthew and Irma and for her leadership the Chamber’s Historic St. Augustine Area Council, which serves downtown businesses.

“Immediately after Hurricane Matthew, Cecile went door-to-door to help us assess the damage, and to talk with business owners about what they need,” said Rodriguez. “The Historic St. Augustine Area Council, which she leads, consistently educates the businesses downtown to the issues that are relevant in their area. Any recognition she receives, including this one, is well earned.”

Among other recognition given during the Chamber’s “Branded 2017” award event, were the President’s Award, the Fred Schroeder Economic Development Member of the year, and Chamber’s Ambassadors of the Year awards.

The Fred Schroeder Economic Development Council (EDC) member of the year was awarded to Jason Barrett from Flagler Hospital for his role on the Chamber’s Economic Development Council and his leadership of the Public Policy Committee.

According to Victor Raymos, who chaired the EDC during the last fiscal year, Barrett’s focus on long term success and his ability to collaborate have been integral for the Chamber’s EDC at an important time.

“Flagler Hospital is a great community partner,” said Raymos, “after working with (Barrett) for the past year I suspect that is a reflection of their leadership and staff, and there is no better example of that than (Barrett).”

Michael Scine, of Scine & Scine CPA’s, was recognized with the President’s Award in honor of his outstanding service to the Chamber’s business focused mission.

Scine’s work with staff and his service to several committees’ earned him his place in the awards ceremony according to Rodriguez.

Scine, a former Chamber chair, whose first leadership position in the Chamber was as a ribbon cutting coordinator in the Ambassador Program has served in many different capacities in his time with the Chamber.

Marty Lewis, with Money Pages, was honored with the Gene Morse Ambassador of the Year award for the sixth time in his more than 15 years serving as an ambassador.

Few members if any are more active than Lewis who stepped in to serve as the Chamber’s ribbon cutting ceremony coordinator at a critical time.

He was last awarded the Gene Morse Award in 2013, served in that role again in 2017, and is currently the Ambassador Chair while also serving on the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The Ponte Vedra Beach Division Ambassador of the Year award is entitled the Grace Hayes award. Matt Price, of Regions Bank was awarded the Grace Hayes Award because he exemplifies professionalism and is a great example of a team player, stated Cathy Johnston, the Haven Hospice administrator and former Chamber Chair during Branded 2017. His dedication to the Ponte Vedra business community and his support of numerous Chamber initiatives has earned him the 2017 Ambassador of the Year Award named after Hayes.

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit membership organization formed of businesses large and small. It is the second largest business networking organization in northeast Florida. The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce strives to deliver continuous value-added service to its members and the community, resulting in a business environment and quality of life where existing businesses have the opportunity to prosper, and new businesses find it attractive to locate in St. Johns County. The Chamber strengthens business credibility, improves business visibility, amplifies business advocacy and drives prosperity in the community. For more information about the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.sjcchamber.com.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments