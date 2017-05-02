Citizens for Preservation of St Augustine Know Your City tour

Kathy Schirmacher, Secretary Treasurer of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine, invites Historic City News readers to test how well they know the history of St. Augustine and join local historian David Nolan on a “Know Your City” tour of the Nation’s Oldest City.

Many people on the First Coast have visited St Augustine and are familiar with some of the more famous sites and attractions, but what about the areas beyond the boundaries of the immediate historic neighborhoods and shopping areas?

Under the sponsorship of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine and in recognition of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “National Preservation Month,” this is your chance to learn some of this town’s fascinating history.

Tours will leave from and return to the parking lot of Eddie Vickers Park at 399 Riberia Street beyond the Galimore Center, with transportation sponsored by Old Town Trolley Tours of St. Augustine, Historic Tours of America.

This tour will be offered on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 12:00 noon. The cost of this fascinating and entertaining glimpse into St. Augustine’s past is $20.00 per person. Proceeds will help to support various preservation projects in St. Augustine. Plenty of free parking is available. Advance reservations are required as space is limited, and may only be made by calling Kathy Schirmacher at (904) 808-1886.

Some of the sites, buildings and features recently nominated to the “Top 10 Most Threatened List” for 2017 will be included in the tour, as well as other potentially endangered sites in need of preservation, and other sites where magnificent buildings once stood but which have since been demolished.

