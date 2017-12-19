City and County Government Christmas Hours

St. Johns County Christmas Holiday Office Hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center, have reported to Historic City News that they will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

All library branches will be closed Saturday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 26. All offices and branches will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 27.

Garbage, recyclisng, and yard debris will not be collected on Monday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 30. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, December 26.

City offices closed, solid waste collection schedule changed

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, and on Monday, January 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

The solid waste schedule will be altered for December 25-27 with collections normally on Monday being moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collections to Wednesday.

There will be no yard waste collection on Wednesday, December 27, but if a resident has a can or bag of yard waste at the curb, it will be collected with regular trash. All collections return to their normal schedule on Thursday, December 28, including those on Monday, January 1.

Questions may be directed to the Solid Waste Division at 904.825.1049

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments