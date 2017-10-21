City announces dates for Nights of Lights shuttle

The 24th season of the Nights of Lights begins on November 18, 2017 and runs through the end of January, 2018.

The St. Johns County Tourist Development Council advised local Historic City News reporters that they will provide funding support to the City of St. Augustine so that they may offer free park and ride shuttle service on the peak dates of the Nights of Lights.

The service will be available from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on:

Light-Up! Night, Saturday, November 18

Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday and Saturday, November 24 & 25

All Saturdays in December.

The shuttle operates from two parking lots north of the downtown:

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Avenue

Businesses are encouraged to include shuttle information in their seasonal advertising as a service to their visitors who will be traveling into the city.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments