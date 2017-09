The City of St. Augustine reported to Historic City News that the budget hearings scheduled for Thursday, September 7th have been cancelled and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The meetings were related to the city’s Historic Area CRA and the Lincolnville CRA, and adoption of a tentative millage rate.

The cancellation was made possible by an Executive Order signed by Governor Rick Scott waiving statutory timing requirements regarding millage and budget hearings because of Hurricane Irma.

