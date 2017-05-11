City Commission presents 2017 Citizenship Awards

At its May 8th meeting, the St. Augustine City Commission introduced Historic City News reporters to a group of graduating seniors from St. Johns County High Schools; nominated by organizations from within their schools to be a recipient of an annual Citizenship Award.

The City of St Augustine has practiced this tradition of bestowing these service awards for more than two decades with the final selection being made by each school’s administration.

“The awards, presented each May, are a way for the City to recognize a student’s commitment of service to others, including fellow students and their community,” announced Paul Williamson, Director of Public Affairs.

This year’s recipients receive a commemorative plaque, a lapel pin depicting the city’s coat of arms, and a $200 scholarship to assist in costs associated with further education.

(FRONT ROW, LEFT TO RIGHT) Christine Maldonado; Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind/Deaf Department; Emily McKee, Bartram Trail High School; Sarah Lewis, Pedro Menendez High School; Natalie Costello, Ponte Vedra High School; Anna Crum, St. Augustine High School;

(BACK ROW, LEFT TO RIGHT) Tyre Singleton, Florida School for the Deaf & Blind/Blind Department; Andrew Ryan, St. Joseph Academy; Justin Capili, Creekside High School; and Chance Bryce Phillips; St. Johns Technical High School.

