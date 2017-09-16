City discontinues five-year cumulative 50% rule

Those Historic City News readers who reside in the City of St Augustine and obtaining building permits for hurricane-related repairs to their property will be glad to learn that the City no longer designates buildings as “substantially damaged” using a five-year cumulative 50% rule.

What this means is that the cost of repairs from hurricane damage are no longer added to the costs of other improvements made during a five-year period to determine if the combined cost exceeds 50% of the assessed value of the building.

Under the new policy, the value of hurricane repairs and improvements, are counted separately from other repairs and improvements where building permits are issued.

However, if an individual permit exceeds the 50% threshold, it will still trip the “substantially damaged” designation; requiring the plans to meet current codes and flood standards.

If you find that policy as clear as mud, call the city’s Planning and Building Department at 904.825.1065 and they will be able to confuse you further.

