City eliminates Washington Street parking

Historic City News has learned that City Manager John Regan has executed another unilateral decision to eliminate much needed parking spaces in the City of St Augustine, this time in Lincolnville.

Friday, the Public Affairs department reported that a “restricted parking area” had been added along the northern-most portion of Washington Street. Residents used on-street parking without the need to feed parking meters.

“The decision was made to remove parking, by yellow-striping the curb,” the announcement reported. The action was taken “in the interest of public safety to facilitate access by emergency vehicles to the area.”

Last week also so the closure of a 30-minute loading zone parking area on Aviles Street. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss removal of even more metered parking spaces along SR-5A between King Street and Picolata Road (SR-16).

