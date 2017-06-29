City Hall and Lightner Museum being fumigated

Over the next several days, City Hall and the Lightner Museum will be closed as fumigation for termite infestation is underway. 700,000 square-feet of tarp will cover the 90,000 square-foot building which opened as The Alcazar Hotel on Christmas Day 1888.

The City Hall tenting necessitates street and office closures, between June 30th and July 4th. If all goes as planned, offices will re-open on July 5th.

City offices, the Lightner Museum, the Lightner café, and retail shops in the building were closed today, Thursday, June 29th at 6:00 p.m. and will remain closed through Monday, July 3rd. City offices will remain closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Some of the building’s other tenants may re-open on July 4th.

Streets in the vicinity of the building affected by the project include:

Granada St. – closed between King Street and DeSoto Place

Cordova St. – reduced to one lane allowing northbound traffic only

Cedar St. – temporarily allow two-way traffic between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

Granada St. with access allowed only from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

According to a report received by Historic City News, all streets in the area will return to normal access starting on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m.

