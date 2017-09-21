City holds final 2017-18 budget hearings

Wednesday afternoon, the St Augustine City Commission, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, considered resolutions related to the budgets of its two Community Redevelopment Areas; the Historic Area CRA and the Lincolnville CRA. The Community Redevelopment Agency also voted on the Lincolnville “Fix It Up Program” and “Rehabilitation Program”.

Immediately following that meeting, starting at 5:05 p.m., the Commission discussed and adopted a tentative millage rate, adopted its budget on first reading following a public hearing on the matter, and then considered the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program. Other budget related items included setting the fire assessment fee and solid waste fees and rates.

The meetings regarding the city’s 2017-18 budget had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

The Commission will adopt the final millage rate and hold the final public hearing on the 2017-18 budget in a meeting beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street in St Augustine. The meeting will be available for viewing live and on-demand at www.CityStAugTV.com

Documents related to the 2017-2018 budget are available here.

