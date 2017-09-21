City holds final 2017-18 budget hearings

September 20, 2017 Government

Wednesday afternoon, the St Augustine City Commission, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, considered resolutions related to the budgets of its two Community Redevelopment Areas; the Historic Area CRA and the Lincolnville CRA.  The Community Redevelopment Agency also voted on the Lincolnville “Fix It Up Program” and “Rehabilitation Program”.

Immediately following that meeting, starting at 5:05 p.m., the Commission discussed and adopted a tentative millage rate, adopted its budget on first reading following a public hearing on the matter, and then considered the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program. Other budget related items included setting the fire assessment fee and solid waste fees and rates.

The meetings regarding the city’s 2017-18 budget had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

The Commission will adopt the final millage rate and hold the final public hearing on the 2017-18 budget in a meeting beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27th, in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street in St Augustine.  The meeting will be available for viewing live and on-demand at www.CityStAugTV.com

Documents related to the 2017-2018 budget are available here.

