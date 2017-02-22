City holds Hurricane Matthew public meeting

The Public Works Department of the City of St Augustine provided detailed information about the performance of the stormwater system and sewer collection system immediately following the hurricane to an audience of about thirty Davis Shores residents Tuesday evening.

The meeting presented near-future projects that will help mitigate flooding and provide greater resiliency of the city’s underground utilities. Historic City News reported the rescheduled public meeting because of a conflict with a fundraising event last month when it was originally planned.

The meeting was held Tuesday, February 21, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., at the R. B. Hunt Elementary School located at 125 Magnolia Drive on Anastasia Island.

Comments