City Manager offers update on St Augustine recovery

City manager John Regan reports from the St. Johns County’s Emergency Operations Center to Historic City News this morning that Florida Power and Light has restored power to 3,790 customers as of 8:00 a.m. All total, there were 9,200 FPL customers in the city who were without power. To check the status of a specific address, go to www.fpl.com/storm.

For any non-emergency questions regarding city services, call 904.825.1040. The number is answered by city staff working at the EOC. For emergencies, call 911, and for questions about services or conditions outside of the city, continue to use the EOC Hotline at 904.824.5550.

Water service was maintained through the storm and at this time there is no need for city utility customers to depend on bottled water or boil water before using.

One of the city’s priorities now is to work with FPL to return power to all sanitary sewer pump stations. When returning home, city residents may see some sanitary sewers overflows and are reminded to keep children from playing in any standing water.

Solid Waste will resume limited services Thursday and Friday for household trash. See one of our earlier posts on Facebook for details. There will be a separate schedule for storm debris.

The entire city stall if working diligently to get all of our residents back home and all of our businesses open as soon as possible. Continue to check the city’s Facebook page for updates and the St. Johns County’s web site for county wide information at www.sjcfl.us/hurricane.

