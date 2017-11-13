City manager shares his vision of the homeless problem

During the St. Augustine City Commission meeting on Monday evening, November 13th, City Manager John Regan will lead a discussion on the topic of homelessness and panhandling.

In recent meetings, members of the city’s residential and business community have expressed concern over the increased presence of homeless and panhandlers downtown. Historic City News readers have voiced complaints concerning vagrants on St. George Street, in and around the Plaza, and surrounding streets.

Prior to the discussion, Regan will offer a presentation that fulfills a request by the commission to research the current situation, identify specific problems, contributing factors, and to present recommendations for short-term and long-term actions.

The presentation will offer fundamental, foundational information regarding service providers and organizations in the city and St. Johns County that are currently working to address homelessness and its associated challenges.

Also on the agenda for Monday will be a presentation by Michael Kahn specifically regarding panhandling and legal remedies that may be explored by the Commission. Kahn, working as special counsel for the city, wrote, defended, and ultimately prevailed in the Eleventh Circuit in 2001 to a challenge to a a city ordinance regulating street performers.

The meeting will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, November 13 in The Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King St. and will be carried live on GTV (Comcast channel 3) as well as on-line at www.CityStAugTV.com where it is also available on-demand the day following the meeting.

To access the City Manager’s presentation on the issue, see the home page story at CityStAug.com

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments