City of St Augustine announces budget calendar

Meredith Breidenstein, Director of Budget and Performance for the City of St Augustine, reported this year’s budget meeting calendar to Historic City News. In the coming weeks, several special meetings of the city commission will lead to a final budget being in place by the start of the next fiscal year on October 1, 2017.

All meetings will be held in the Alcazar Room, on the ground level of City Hall, located at 75 King Street and are planned to be available for live and on-demand viewing via CityStAugTV.com. Several of the special meetings regarding the budget will be held just prior to regular city commission meetings while others will be included as part of a regular meeting’s agenda.

Meetings by the commission related to the budget preparation are:

Monday, June 26, 3:00pm

Discussion of the 2018 budget assumptions with a focus on revenues.

Monday, July 10, 5:00pm

Adoption of the proposed millage rate and other budget-related resolutions if needed

Thursday, August 10, 2:00pm

Discuss 2018 budget assumptions and the five-year Capital Improvement Plan

Monday, August 14, 5:00pm

Public hearing on budget-related resolutions as necessary

Thursday, August 24, 9:00am

Presentation of and discussion of the proposed budget and action items

Friday, August 25, 9:00am

Discussion and approval of proposed budget and action items

Monday, September 11, 5:05pm

Initial public hearing for the tentative budget and millage rate adoption

Thursday, September 21, 5:05pm

Final public hearing for the tentative budget and millage rate adoption

Thursday, October 1

Budget for fiscal year 2018 is implemented

