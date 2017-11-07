City of St Augustine Beach commission vacancy

The City of St. Augustine Beach is seeking applications from residents to fill a vacancy on the City Commission from December 4, 2017, to December 31, 2018.

Qualifications:

Must be a resident of St. Augustine Beach as of November 1, 2016.

Must be a registered voter in St. Augustine Beach.

If selected, must maintain physical residency and voter registration in the City throughout the term of office.

Interested residents are invited to submit their resume and a letter of interest stating why they want to serve on the Commission to the City Manager by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2017.

Resume and letter may be sent by email to mroyle@cityofsab.org; or by regular mail to Max Royle, City Manager, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080; or can be dropped off at the City Manager’s office, 2200 A1A South.

All candidates are required to attend the City Commission’s regular meeting on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., to be interviewed by the Commission. Candidates who fail to attend will be disqualified from consideration.

