City of St Augustine Beach commission vacancy

November 7, 2017 Government

The City of St. Augustine Beach is seeking applications from residents to fill a vacancy on the City Commission from December 4, 2017, to December 31, 2018.

Qualifications:

  • Must be a resident of St. Augustine Beach as of November 1, 2016.
  • Must be a registered voter in St. Augustine Beach.
  • If selected, must maintain physical residency and voter registration in the City throughout the term of office.

Interested residents are invited to submit their resume and a letter of interest stating why they want to serve on the Commission to the City Manager by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2017.

Resume and letter may be sent by email to mroyle@cityofsab.org; or by regular mail to Max Royle, City Manager, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080; or can be dropped off at the City Manager’s office, 2200 A1A South.

All candidates are required to attend the City Commission’s regular meeting on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., to be interviewed by the Commission. Candidates who fail to attend will be disqualified from consideration.

 

