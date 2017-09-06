City of St Augustine provides free sandbags

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, the City of St. Augustine will provide free sandbags beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Francis Field on West Castillo Drive for the public in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Historic City News was informed that the sand and the bags are free of charge. A limit of 20 bags per person is in place. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels, and are be responsible for filling their own bags.

Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west, off Riberia Street and follow directions.

The service will continue until the supply is depleted or the weather deteriorates until it is unsafe to do so.

