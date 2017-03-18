City offers free parking and shuttle service

The City of St. Augustine reported Friday that they will offer free parking and transportation to the St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitor Information Center, located at 10 S. Castillo Drive, adjacent to Francis Field, on the first three Saturdays in April.

Free parking will be available at the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building at 200 San Sebastian View and at the San Marco Lot at 301 San Marco Ave. The shuttles will operate approximately every 20 minutes from the two parking lots.

The service is being offered on Saturdays that coincide with large spring events at Francis Field and Easter holiday events. The City will operate the Park & Ride Shuttle on Saturdays, April 1, April 8 and April 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

