City police may be searching for same robber as Flagler sheriff

St Augustine police have been trying to locate a man who they say robbed the CVS pharmacy located at 2703 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th. Now, investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office say they may be searching for the same man.

Based on the descriptions, and other similarities in the two cases, Flagler County detectives believe they are dealing with the same person. Deputies worked with a witness from the McDonald’s robbery and could create two composite images of the suspect — one with glasses and one without.

“This guy is someone we want to get off the street now, and put behind bars before someone gets hurt,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told Historic City News. “If you know who he is, give our investigators a call and help us lock him up.”

The St Augustine robber, described as a white male between 50 and 60-years-old was identified in a surveillance video that shows him fleeing the pharmacy. Witnesses at the scene say he displayed a knife in the sleeve of his sweatshirt as he committed the robbery.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th, the day before the CVS robbery, the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 6030 East SR-100 in Palm Coast was robbed by a man resembling the description obtained in the St Augustine incident.

The suspect in the incident at McDonald’s was described as a white male between 50 and 60 with gray hair and a mustache, wearing a tan jacket, possibly a striped shirt and an olive green knit hat. Witnesses at the time said the suspect fled in a small, red, newer-model sedan and left in the direction of Interstate 95.

Anyone with information about these crimes or who may know the whereabouts of those involved or the location of the vehicle, is urged to call Detective Annie Conrad at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911, regarding case number 2017-12331. Or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) with your information. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Comments