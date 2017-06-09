City reports that water main replacement to begin Monday

The City of St. Augustine’s Public Works Department informed Historic City News local reporters that a water main replacement project along San Marco Avenue will be starting on Monday, June 12th.

The work is not related to the upcoming resurfacing of San Marco Avenue by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The city’s initial work will be to gain access to the current water main at intersections along San Marco Avenue. Because of the “pipe bursting” technology being used, the water main will be replaced without having to trench the entire street.

Road closures are not expected during the project, but areas may be reduced to one lane at certain times. Personnel will be present during the work to manage traffic.

Work will generally be performed Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with the project expected to be completed before the end of the year.

