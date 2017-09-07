Civil War re-enactors stage Occupation of Palatka

September is upon us and school is back in session, providing so many ways for Historic City News readers to get involved in Northeast Florida archaeology.

Learn about life during the Civil War at the “Occupation of Palatka”. Florida Public Archeology will be out with their Maple Leaf tarp for the school day on Friday.

The Occupation events will be held on Friday-Sunday, September 29-October 1, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Bronson-Mulholland House in Palatka.

St Augustine and St Johns County teachers should also check out free curriculum material at Timucuan Technology and Coquina Queries on the FPAN website. You’ll find background reading on Northeast Florida archaeology and fun activities; great for classrooms, great for rainy Saturday afternoons, great for looking up native plant use.

